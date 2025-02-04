Canada will not be '51st state,' ambassador protests amid Trump tariff threat

Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations is dismissing President Donald Trump’s argument that the nation would benefit by joining the United States.

"By the way, we’re not the 51st state," U.N. Ambassador Bob Rae declared on "Special Report."

"We’re a sovereign, independent country. Our leader deserves to be treated with respect, and we deserve to be treated with respect. That’s how we want to be seen."

Trump has repeated the idea of assimilating Canada for months, arguing that absorbing the nation would benefit both economies amid looming tariff threats.

"Canada should become our cherished 51st state," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "Much lower taxes, far better military protection for the people of Canada—AND NO TARIFFS!"

Trump agreed Monday to pause additional tariffs on Canadian imports for 30 days after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made some concessions to temporarily stave off the levies.

The leaders spoke hours before additional 25% tariffs were to take effect on Canadian goods coming into the United States. In a post on X, Trudeau said Canada will implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar.

"The tariffs completely upset markets, and upset employment, and upset jobs on both sides of the border," Rae responded.

"There’s no room for fooling around with the integrity of this border. By any means. And tariffs are a major threat to the economic security of both our country and yours."

"Let’s talk about the long-term trading relationship, but don’t keep using tariffs as a thing that you think you can play with, without understanding the consequences of that for both of our economies."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States had a $64.3 billion trade deficit with Canada in 2023. But Trump claims the real number is much higher.

"Canada has been very abusive of the United States for many years," the president said Sunday. "They've been very tough on oil and energy. They don’t allow our farm products in, essentially. They don’t allow a lot of things in, and we allow everything to come in as being a one-way street."

Ambassador Rae pushed back on that claim.

"When it comes to the overall economic relation, when it comes to services, when it comes to tourism, when it comes to the number of Canadians who are investing in a variety of ways in the United States -- it’s a win-win situation between our two countries," he said.

"One group says it’s 60 billion; the president says one day it's 100 billion, the next day it’s 150 billion. Come on, give us a break."

Despite the new agreement, Ambassador Rae remains wary of Trump’s trade tactics.

"We are willing and want to have a serious discussion about the renewal of the current trade agreement … which is due to come in 2026. But I think to keep on threatening the tariffs at this point is a terrible idea. It makes your country poorer, markets goes down, security goes down."

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reached a similar agreement to pause tariffs Monday after what Trump described as a "very friendly conversation."

Hours before the tariffs were set to take effect, Sheinbaum announced Mexico would deploy 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. also implemented a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday. In response, China announced retaliatory tariffs on select American goods and launched an antitrust investigation into Google.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.