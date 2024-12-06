President Franklin D. Roosevelt sold Christmas trees to local residents on his own estate in the 1930s

Franklin D. Roosevelt had many Christmas traditions he took part in with his family and White House staff during his time in office.

Roosevelt was born in 1882 in Hyde Park, New York, a place he called home throughout his life.

The start of Roosevelt's time in the political sphere started in 1910, when he was elected to the New York Senate.

Soon after, in 1912, he stepped into the role of chairman of the Forestry Committee of the New York Senate.

At this time, he began to plant trees on his land, which he continued for 34 years, according to the National Park Service website.

By the 1930s, Roosevelt had gotten into the rhythm of having 20,000 to 55,000 trees planted on his land annually, according to the National Park Service.

During the 1930s, Roosevelt began to grow Christmas trees on his estate in Hyde Park, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Some of the Christmas trees grown on the estate were sent to Winston Churchill, according to the National Park Service.

Holiday spirit was on full display in the White House during Roosevelt's time in office.

Roosevelt, who spent 12 years in office, the longest term of any U.S. president, spent many of his Christmases the same way while in the White House.

Roosevelt spent 10 consecutive Christmases in the White House, and the last two at home in Hyde Park, according to the White House Historical Association.

Staples of a Roosevelt Christmas included a Christmas Eve party held by the president and the first lady for White House staff and the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, per the source.

It was 1933 when Roosevelt gave his very first holiday message, his "fireside chat," to the nation.

On Christmas morning, the president often spent time with family attending services and opening presents with his grandchildren.

The annual Christmas feast included dishes like roasted turkey, chestnut dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pineapple salad, with plum pudding, eggnog, ice cream and cakes for dessert, according to the White House Historical Association.

Roosevelt's long span in office included devastating events in history, like the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II.

During years of turmoil, Christmas traditions saw a shift. For example, during World War II, four of Roosevelt's sons were serving in the armed forces, according to the White House Historical Association, leaving his family scattered around the globe.

During the White House holiday gathering in 1942, the gift given out to employees was "a black leather folder filled with war savings bonds," according to the White House Association. In 1944, a scroll with the president's "D-Day" prayer was handed out to employees.

Roosevelt's last Christmas message was delivered from his home in Hyde Park in 1944.

"We pray that with victory will come a new day of peace on earth in which all the Nations of the earth will join together for all time. That is the spirit of Christmas, the holy day. May that spirit live and grow throughout the world in all the years to come," he said, per the White House Association.