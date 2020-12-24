President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what the White House is in for next month.

Champ, a sedate and elderly German shepherd, wore a blanket and decorative bow under the family Christmas tree in a video tweeted out by Biden.

While Champ appeared ready to nap and lounge among the historic furnishings of the White House, rambunctious young Major, also a German shepherd, seemed likely to be a handful for the Secret Service.

Major bolted around the home chewing toys in Biden’s video.

The pets will be the first dogs in the White House since President Barack Obama left office in 2017 and moved to a DC neighborhood nearby with his Portuguese water dog, Bo.

The president-elect, 78 years old, fractured his foot in November while playing with Major. Biden said he tripped on a rug after playfully tugging the animal’s tail.

"I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball," Biden said.

"I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened."