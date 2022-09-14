Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

President Biden used taxpayer-funded jet, motorcades to vote in person rather than casting absentee ballot

Both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump voted absentee from the White House

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
President Joe Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote Tuesday.

While presidents typically file absentee ballots to avoid the cost of traveling to their home states, Biden made the trip to vote in person, telling reporters Tuesday that he was boarding Air Force One simply "to vote."

The exact cost of Biden's trip to Delaware is unclear, but the Air Force revealed in 2014 that the average cost per flying hour (CPFH) of the Presidential Boeing 747 was $206,337. Biden took the smaller Boeing 757 version of AF1 on the trip, however, according to Bloomberg.

Estimates have claimed that the average cost of travel for a U.S. president is roughly $2,600 per minute.

President Biden departs Holy Spirit Catholic Church on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2022.

President Biden departs Holy Spirit Catholic Church on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2022. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2022.

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2022. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on why Biden decided to vote in person. They also did not clarify the cost of the trip.

President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, and former President Donald Trump also voted absentee in the 2018 and 2020 general elections, according to Bloomberg.

Biden's critics have harped on his frequent visits to Delaware as president, spending 170 days at his beach house there since gaining office. That is just for one of his two homes in the state.

The GOP has been criticizing Biden's vacation habits throughout his presidency, Tweeting last week that he had spent 40% of his term on vacation.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden departed Washington for Delaware at roughly 6 p.m. Tuesday. They voted, hopped back on Air Force One and were flying back to Washington by 8 p.m.

