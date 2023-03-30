Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Poll shows Biden’s support shrinking in potential 2024 matchup against Trump

Trump and Biden both received 38% of the vote in a one-on-one matchup

Aubrie Spady
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new poll that indicated support for the president's re-election is dwindling.

In a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden, a Marquette Law School poll released Thursday found the two frontrunners tied with 38% of the vote, while 20% of respondents said they would support someone else. The polling results reflect a shift in the 2024 race. Biden was ahead of Trump by 10 percentage points in a November poll.

A recent Fox News survey released Wednesday found support for Biden fading, with 52% of respondents wanting to see another candidate as the Democratic nominee in 2024. In the same Fox poll, 54% said they would like to see Trump as the GOP pick over any other potential or declared Republican candidate. The Fox News poll was conducted March 24 to 27, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The Marquette poll indicates that among registered voters, Biden leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 10 percentage points, locking in 43% of the vote, while the Florida governor, who has not announced whether he will run for president next cycle, received 34% support.

JOY BEHAR HOPES ‘TWO-TIME LOSTER’ TRUMP GETS GOP NOMINATION SO ‘DEMOCRATS WILL WIN’ IN 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One on March 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. President Biden is spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. 

The poll revealed that while Trump leads in a crowded Republican primary, he comes up short in a one on one matchup with DeSantis, who is widely expected to enter the race for the Republican nomination. 

When pitting the two Republicans against one another, DeSantis leads with 54% support over Trump, who locked in 46% of the vote among Republican respondents to the Marquette poll. 

Despite DeSantis' lead, the results reveal a tightening in the race after the Florida governor held a nearly 30-point lead over Trump in a January poll. Other recent polls have shown Trump ahead by double digits over DeSantis.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLACKBALLS DESANTIS STAFFERS: REPORT

The majority of Republican and Republican-leaning independents also had a more favorable opinion of DeSantis over Trump, 69% to 66%.

Former President Donald Trump lead a hypothetical packed GOP primary.

In a crowded GOP field, Trump led a hypothetical primary race with 40% support, while DeSantis edged with 35% support. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley both were the choice candidates to only 5% of registered Republican and Republican-leaning independents. About 12% of respondents were undecided.

The survey was conducted from March 13 to 22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

