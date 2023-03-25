Trump campaign blackballs DeSantis staffers: report

Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is blackballing anyone who works for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new report.

Justin Caporale, who helps lead the advance team for the former president, has put out the word that anyone who staffed a recent DeSantis book tour will be considered "persona non grata," RealClearPolitics reported Friday.

A "top Trump ally," meanwhile, said the prohibition would apply to more than just junior aides who set up folding chairs and hung banners at DeSantis events.

"It's a time for choosing," the source reportedly said. "If you work for Ron DeSantis' presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House."

The reported threat comes amid an escalating war of words between Trump, who's announced a 2024 presidential campaign, and DeSantis, who has not announced a White House bid but is still widely considered Trump's chief competition in the Republican primary.

For several days Trump has been increasingly attacking DeSantis, perhaps most intensely in a statement this week in which he called the governor "average" and better at public relations than governing.

DeSantis, for his part, has begun striking back. In a new interview with journalist Piers Morgan this week, DeSantis jabbed Trump over his style, character, and leadership, saying there's "no daily drama" in the governor's office.

The Florida governor also drew a clear contrast with Trump when it came to the COVID pandemic, saying he would've "fired" Dr. Anthony Fauci if he were president at the time.

When asked in a separate interview Thursday whether he would join a potential ticket as Trump's running mate, DeSantis responded, "I think I'm probably more of an executive guy … We're able to make things happen, and I think that's probably what I am best suited for."

The next day, Trump said he's never thought of asking DeSantis to be his running mate, calling it a "very unlikely alliance."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign and DeSantis' office for comment.