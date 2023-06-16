Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

IN OR OUT? New poll reveals where Republican voters stand in support of Trump after second indictment

8 in 10 Republicans hope Trump stays in the race amid the federal investigations

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Juan Williams: Why a large GOP primary field is ‘all the better’ for Trump Video

Juan Williams: Why a large GOP primary field is ‘all the better’ for Trump

'Special Report' panelists Juan Williams, Ben Domenech and Julia Manchester discuss the growing 2024 GOP primary field, former President Donald Trump's federal indictment and the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on student loan forgiveness.

Republicans are rallying behind former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new poll that reveals an increase in support among the GOP following his two indictments.

After being indicted on charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents, a Marist Poll survey found that 56% of Americans — the majority being Democrats and independents — think Trump should halt his 2024 presidential campaign, while 43% think he should remain in the race.

But the poll reveals strong GOP support for Trump, with 83% of Republicans supporting his run for president amid the investigations, while 87% of Democrats and 58% of independents think he should drop out of the race.

The majority of Republicans, 76%, reported having a favorable opinion of the former president, increasing from 68% in a February poll.

TRUMP'S INDICTMENT IS NOT THE SLAM DUNK CASE LIBERAL MEDIA BELIEVES IT IS

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (Andrew Harnik)

"As former President Trump deals with his latest legal woes, Republicans are mostly standing with him, while Democrats are calling for him to exit the 2024 campaign," Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said alongside the polling results. "Time will tell if this pattern holds, but for now, Republicans are grounded on where they stand on Trump regardless of these unfolding events."

Trump received a boost in support from Republicans around his indictment, with 50% believing he did nothing wrong, up five points from 45% in a March poll.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT BROUGHT IN OVER $6.6 MILLION IN FUNDRAISING SINCE THURSDAY'S INDICTMENT NEWS

Looking forward to 2024, 64% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they will support Trump in his campaign if he does not drop out, while 32% said they are going to support another GOP candidate.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday. (Mary Altaffer)

The poll also revealed a decrease among Americans who believe Trump did something wrong in the indictment, dropping from 75% in March to 73% in the June survey.

The results suggest that 78% of Democrats and 50% of independents believe Trump broke the law.

Trump was first indicted in April on state-level charges stemming from alleged claims he made hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Last week, the former president faced a second indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith on 37 federal counts relating to retention of sensitive documents.

Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Despite speculation over how the indictments might affect Trump's presidential bid, his campaign reportedly received over $6.6 million in fundraising within days of the federal indictment. Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami court Tuesday and has not made any indication at this time that he will drop out of the 2024 race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marist poll was conducted June 12-14, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics