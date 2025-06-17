Trump's stance against Iran nuclear ambitions backed by vast majority of Americans: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to Iran's nuclear program, President Donald Trump has been clear about one key point.

"IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," the president reiterated this week.

It was one of a handful of signs from the president that he's considering joining Israel's nearly weeklong bombardment of Iran as the two Middle Eastern juggernauts continue to blast each other with missiles and other aerial attacks.

And a new poll indicates that Americans agree with Trump on the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

HEAD HERE FOR LIVE FOX NEWS UPDATES ON THE ISRAEL-IRAN FIGHTING

Eighty-four percent of those questioned in a national survey released by the Ronald Reagan Institute said preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons matters to U.S. security and prosperity. The figures were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

Preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons was the top response, followed by 75% who said a potential war between China and Taiwan matters to U.S. security and prosperity, with illegal immigration across the southern border of the U.S. one point back at 74%.

TRUMP HINTS AT ‘MUCH BIGGER’ PLAN THAN CEASEFIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN

Seventy-three percent of those surveyed in the poll said the war between Russia and Ukraine matters to U.S. security and prosperity, followed by 71% saying the security of Israel and 69% pointing to tariffs to promote trade deals.

The poll of adult Americans was conducted from May 22 to June 2, before Israel's unprecedented attack late last week on Iran, named "Operation Rising Lion," which included strikes on the Islamic State's nuclear program and military leaders. The attack triggered a response by Iran, and the two sides have since traded fire daily.

PLURALITY OF AMERICANS BACK ISRAELI ATTACKS ON IRAN: POLL

According to numbers shared with Fox News late last week, 45% of those questioned said they would support Israel conducting targeted airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran fail.

Thirty-seven percent said they opposed Israeli airstrikes, with 18% unsure.

But the poll indicated a partisan divide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Six-in-10 Republicans said they support the airstrikes, but that backing dropped to 35% among independents and 32% among Democrats.

Twenty-seven percent of Republicans opposed the Israeli airstrikes, with a third of independents and just over half of Democrats opposed.