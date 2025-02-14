'You're my rock': Politicians trade roses and thorns this Valentine's Day

Political power couples celebrated their love on social media this Valentine's Day — but not without a few jabs from opposing political parties.

Several political organizations took to X to post Valentine's Day messages trolling their rivals, including a meme from the White House with a message to illegal immigrants.

"Violets are blue, come here illegally, and we'll deport you," the official Trump White House X account posted.

Some X users embraced the deportation meme, while others found it insensitive. The top reply on the White House's post says: "ROSES ARE RED VIOLETS ARE BLUE YOUR ANCESTORS WERE IMMIGRANTS AND SO ARE YOU LET'S EMBRACE OTHERS AND THEIR DREAMS TOO."

Chris LaCivita, a GOP political strategist and a former advisor to President Donald Trump, posted a photo of Trump with a bandage on his ear from the July 2024 assassination attempt captioned, "I'd take a bullet for you."

A Valentine from the Republican National Committee to the Democratic National Committee said: "Roses are red, violets are blue; We won seven Swing States, what did you do?"

Democrats had some fun with their Valentine's Day message, too, poking fun at the power dynamics at play between Elon Musk and Trump.

"The left can't meme," multiple users replied to the Democrats' post on X. Another X user replied with a photo of Trump and former first lady Jill Biden speaking at the reopening of the Notre Dame captioned: "Will you be my Valentine?"

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated 32 years of marriage with matching selfies across their social media accounts amid divorce rumors.

"If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!" Michelle said.

Former President Joe Biden joined the love fest with a photo of his wife Jill sporting a "LOVE" jacket captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly!"

Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff posted a photo wishing former Vice President Kamala Harris a happy Valentine's Day, saying, "Grateful to be by your side through it all."

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., fresh off being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services, posted a photo on a hike with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. He thanked her for "being my partner in this adventure."

"Thanking the love of my life Dina for her incredible support and love during the craziest year of our lives! Happy Valentine's Day!" Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., said to his wife Dina, who served as deputy national security advisor during President Donald Trump's first term.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, posted a charming photo with his valentine of 70 years.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wished his wife Mindy a happy first Valentine's Day as a married couple. The 59-year-old was a longtime bachelor before announcing his engagement to a "lovely Christian girl" in January 2024. The couple got married in August at the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, for championing the rights of Californians.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, Jen. I’m lucky to call my best friend the love of my life. Thank you for all that you do to champion the rights of Californians. I love you," Newsom said in a post.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., posted a throwback photo with his wife of 25 years, calling the life they built in Southwest Florida his "greatest blessing."

"My high school sweetheart, the mother of our four amazing kids, the love of my life, and Pennsylvania's First Lady! Happy Valentine’s Day, Lori," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a post.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., wished his wife a happy Valentine's Day with an Audrey Hepburn quote: "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams opted for a solo photo, holding up heart hands in his Valentine's Day post and telling New Yorkers what he really loves is "making our city MORE affordable, building even MORE affordable housing, and making sure EVERY New Yorker has a job…so they can treat their boo to a night out."