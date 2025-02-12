Senate confirms Robert F Kennedy Jr. to serve as Trump's Health secretary

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary in President Donald Trump's cabinet.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 52-48 nearly entirely along party lines to confirm Kennedy. The final showdown over his controversial nomination was set in motion hours earlier, after another party line vote on Wednesday afternoon which started the clock ticking toward the confirmation roll call.

Kennedy, the well-known vaccine skeptic and environmental crusader who ran for the White House in 2024 before ending his bid and endorsing Trump, needed a simple majority to be confirmed by the Senate.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote against Kennedy's nomination. McConnell, the former longtime GOP Senate leader, suffered from polio as a child and is a major proponent of vaccines.

TRUMP HEALTH SECRETARY NOMINEE RFK JR. SURVIVES HEATED HEARINGS

"I'm a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I've watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles," McConnell said after the Kennedy vote.

The president's political team, in a social media statement after the Senate vote, wrote, "Congratulations @RobertKennedyJr !"

Kennedy survived back-to-back combustible Senate confirmation hearings late last month, when Trump's nominee to lead 18 powerful federal agencies that oversee the nation's food and health faced plenty of verbal fireworks over past controversial comments, including his repeated claims in recent years linking vaccines to autism, which have been debunked by scientific research.

During the hearings, Democrats also spotlighted Kennedy's service for years as chair or chief legal counsel for Children's Health Defense, the nonprofit organization he founded that has advocated against vaccines and sued the federal government numerous times, including a challenge over the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. LIVE ON FOX NEWS ‘THE INGRAHAM ANGLE’ 7PM ET TONIGHT

With Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee voting not to advance Kennedy, the spotlight was on Sen. Bill Cassidy , R-La., a physician and chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP).

Cassidy issued a last minute endorsement before the committee level vote, giving Kennedy a party-line 14-13 victory to advance his confirmation to the full Senate.

Cassidy had emphasized during Kennedy's confirmation hearings that "your past of undermining confidence in vaccines with unfounded or misleading arguments concerns me," which left doubt about his support.

However, after speaking again with the nominee, Cassidy rattled off a long list of commitments Kennedy made to him, including quarterly hearings before the HELP Committee; meetings multiple times per month; that HELP Committee can choose representatives on boards or commissions reviewing vaccine safety; and a 30-day notice to the committee, plus a hearing, for any changes in vaccine safety reviews.

HEAD HERE FOR LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS BACK IN THE WHITE HOUSE

"These commitments, and my expectation that we can have a great working relationship to make America healthy again, is the basis of my support," the senator said.

Earlier this week, another Republican senator who had reservations regarding Kennedy's confirmation announced support for the nominee.

"After extensive public and private questioning and a thorough examination of his nomination, I will support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced on Tuesday.

Another Republican who was on the fence, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also voted to advance Kennedy's nomination.

Murkowski noted that she continues "to have concerns about Mr. Kennedy’s views on vaccines and his selective interpretation of scientific studies," but that the nominee "has made numerous commitments to me and my colleagues, promising to work with Congress to ensure public access to information and to base vaccine recommendations on data-driven, evidence-based, and medically sound research."

Former longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, a major proponent of vaccines, also voted to advance Kennedy's nomination.

Kennedy, whose outspoken views on Big Pharma and the food industry have also sparked controversy, has said he aims to shift the focus of the agencies he would oversee toward promotion of a healthy lifestyle, including overhauling dietary guidelines, taking aim at ultra-processed foods and getting to the root causes of chronic diseases.

The push is part of his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

"Our country is not going to be destroyed because we get the marginal tax rate wrong. It is going to be destroyed if we get this issue wrong," Kennedy said as he pointed to chronic diseases. "And I am in a unique position to be able to stop this epidemic."

The 71-year-old scion of the nation's most storied political dynasty, launched a long-shot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination against then-President Joe Biden in April 2023. However, six months later, he switched to an independent run for the White House.

Trump regularly pilloried Kennedy during his independent presidential bid, accusing him of being a "Radical Left Liberal" and a "Democrat Plant."

Kennedy fired back, claiming in a social media post that Trump's jabs against him were "a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims."

However, Kennedy made major headlines again last August when he dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Trump.

While Kennedy had long identified as a Democrat and repeatedly invoked his late father, former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his late uncle, former President John F. Kennedy – who were both assassinated in the 1960s – Kennedy in recent years built relationships with far-right leaders due in part to his high-profile vaccine skepticism.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After months of criticizing him, Trump called Kennedy "a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values that we all share."

Trump announced soon after the November election that he would nominate Kennedy to his Cabinet to run HHS.

Minutes after Thursday's confirmation, the Democratic National Committee criticized the Senate vote in an email headlined "Republicans Confirm Unqualified Conspiracy Theorist RFK Jr. To Lead HHS."

DNC chair Ken Martin charged that "RFK Jr. doesn’t care about keeping Americans healthy – in fact, he has a track record of spreading medical misinformation that can cost lives. Trump’s only idea for health care is to steal money going to kids and seniors to give tax cuts to billionaires."

The final vote on Kennedy's nomination came one day after another controversial pick, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, was confirmed by the Senate in a 52-48 vote.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report