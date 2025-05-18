Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Joe Biden

Political world reacts to former President Biden's 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis: 'Incredibly difficult'

Biden battles aggressive prostate cancer as politicians, commentators across party lines offer prayers, support

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer Video

Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports on former President Joe Biden's diagnosis on 'Fox Report.'

Sympathetic messages rolled in from across the country after former President Joe Biden's team announced that the 82-year-old was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

In a statement, Biden's team said that the former politician "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."

 "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement added.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," Biden's team continued. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

'SMALL NODULE' FOUND IN BIDEN'S PROSTATE DURING ROUTINE EXAM, SPOKESPERSON SAYS

Joe Biden speaking at an event

President Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social, writing: 

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also took to social media to express her support for Biden, writing:

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed her support in a post on X.

"I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from," she wrote. "Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was "saddened" to hear about Biden's diagnosis in a post on X.

"The Biden family is in my prayers during this difficult time," she added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X: "Jeanette and I are united in prayer for the Biden Family amid this difficult time."

In a social media post, Meghan McCain expressed sadness over the news. Her father, former Senator John McCain, died of cancer in 2018.

"Cancer is the absolute worst," McCain wrote. "It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it."

"Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family," she added. "I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also expressed sympathy for Biden, writing that she was "sorry to see this news."

VIRGINIA REP. GERRY CONNOLLY ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS 2 DAYS AFTER WINNING RE-ELECTION

Joe Biden speaking with American flags in the background

Former President Biden's cancer is  hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management, his team said. (TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Cancer is truly awful," the Georgia congresswoman wrote. "My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays [sic] for Joe Biden and his family."

California Governor Gavin Newsrom wrote that he was "sending strength, healing and prayers [Biden's] way."

"Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now," Newsom said. "A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life."

In another X post, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., called the reports of Biden's cancer "horrible news."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden with his hand over his heart

President Biden and his family are reviewing options for treatment. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Everyone please say a prayer for President Biden and his family," Burchett said.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics