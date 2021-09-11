DC police: 2 detained near National Mall after 'suspicious vehicle' spotted, 'potentially' with weapons inside

Police in Washington, D.C . detained two people following reports of a suspicious vehicle near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Metro Police Department confirmed to Fox News they are assisting the U.S. Park Police near the Tidal Basin conducting a sweep of a suspicious vehicle and one individual has been detained.

"MPD is assisting US Park Police in the 1500 block of Maine Avenue SW to conduct a sweep of a suspicious vehicle that potentially has weapons inside. US Park Police has detained one individual and is handling this investigation so you may want to reach out to them for more details," MPD said.



Moments later, police confirmed two individuals had been detained.

"Two individuals are detained at this time, none outstanding," U.S. Park Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Roselyn Norment told Fox News. "The surrounding area is closed due to an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

The alert comes as President Biden and Vice President Harris were across the river in Virginia laying wreaths at the Pentagon to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

UPDATE: Sgt. Norment told Fox News the suspicious vehicle was a U-Haul truck and no live explosives were found.

"A search of the truck resulted in locating multiple ‘Air Soft’ rifles and pistols," Norment said. "The detained individuals cooperated with the investigation and were released without further incident. All roads are open at this time."