Pete Marocco, mastermind behind dismantling of USAID projects, leaves State Department

Pete Marocco, the official who oversaw the dismantling of USAID, has now parted ways with the agency.

Marocco, who served in the Defense, State and Commerce departments, was known as a conservative firebrand with a deep skepticism of foreign aid. His tenure sparked fierce protests on Capitol Hill and drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who celebrated his exit but said questions remain about the future of U.S. foreign aid.

"Pete was brought to State with a big mission to conduct an exhaustive review of every dollar spent on foreign assistance," a senior administration official said of the departure. "He conducted that historic task and exposed egregious abuses of taxpayer dollars. We all expect big things are in store for Pete on his next mission."

After President Donald Trump merged USAID with the State Department, Secretary Marco Rubio named Marocco acting deputy administrator of the agency, and he went to work whittling down the $40-billion, 10,000-employee USAID office.

THOUSANDS OF USAID TERMINATIONS TO TAKE EFFECT BY SEPTEMBER IN AGENCY'S FINAL LEG OF 'DRAWDOWN'

Of the agency’s 6,000 programs, only about 900 will now continue to operate, Rubio said on a podcast with Donald Trump Jr. last week.

In the past, USAID did not adhere to State Department authority and "did whatever they wanted," according to Rubio.

In a March 19 op-ed for RealClearPolitics, Marocco argued that U.S. foreign aid has "created a global welfare state, committed unwelcome political interventions, encouraged unsustainable international labor unions (communism), made countries less capable of thriving in the modern global economy, and funded international organizations that spite our great country."

Marocco learned he would no longer be employed at the State Department late last week, sources told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

USAID is now being run by a DOGE official.

Democrats celebrated the departure of Marocco. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, ranking member of the State and Foreign Operations subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, said Marocco brought "chaos to USAID, reckless and unlawful policy to the State Department, and dismantled long-standing U.S. foreign policy."

APPEALS COURT RULES DOGE CAN CONTINUE OPERATING AT USAID

"With his exit, serious questions still remain about the influence he leaves behind and whether or not Secretary Rubio plans to take actions that advance the mission and credibility of the United States," Schatz added.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran with a master’s degree in international humanitarian law from the University of Oxford, Marocco worked in USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives in 2020 and was the subject of a 13-page memo posted in the agency's "dissent channel," in which employees warned that "operational capacity and strategic efficacy have been and continue to be rapidly degraded" under his leadership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The memo said Marocco had wanted to personally approve all expenditures over $10,000 for the office with a budget of $225 million.

"He has leveraged once-routine administrative processes to reopen previously-approved plans, interrogate and redirect country programs, halt movement on programs, procurements, and people, and inject uncertainty into daily operations and office planning," the memo said. "Intervention is urgently needed."