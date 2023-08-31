Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pentagon

Pentagon to release declassified UFO photos, videos and reports on new website

Pentagon spokesman calls new site a 'one-stop shop' for publicly available information on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs)

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Does Congress need a select committee on UAPs? Video

Does Congress need a select committee on UAPs?

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Lt. Ryan Graves weigh in on new questions raised from the House Oversight Committee's UFO hearing on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'

The Pentagon on Thursday announced the launch of a new website with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will provide the public with declassified information about UFOs, or what the government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing that the new website will provide the public with information including videos and photos associated with resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release.

Other information the general said would be available includes reports, trends and a frequently asked questions section, as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases and other resources the public may find useful.

LAWMAKERS FIGHT TO UNCOVER DETAILS OF ALLEGED SECRET UFO PROGRAM

Alien ufo space

An artist's impression of a UFO. (Phonlamai Photo)

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO’s work on UAPs," Ryder said.

He added that the site will serve as a "one-stop" shop for information that is publicly available, and AARO will regularly update the website with its most recent findings when new information is cleared for the public to view.

The new website can be accessed at aaro.mil

ALIENS 'HAVE BEEN ON EARTH A LONG TIME': STANFORD PROFESSOR 

Five lights in the night sky, flying in a V-formation.

A group of lights, possibly UFOs, are seen over a Marine base in California. (Jeremy Corbell/WeaponizedPodcast.com)

The announcement comes just days after six members of Congress demanded details from the intelligence community about alleged secret programs that retrieve crashed UFOs and reverse engineer the technology.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch alluded to both programs in statements under oath during the July 26 House Oversight Committee hearing that highlighted decades of alleged government secrecy around UFOs/UAPs. 

Grusch refrained from giving any more details during a public hearing because of an open whistleblower reprisal case against him.

NASA UFO HEARING: MANY SIGHTINGS SHOWED UNUSUAL ACTIVITY, 'NOT READILY UNDERSTANDABLE'

UFO hearing

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Office representative on the Defense Department's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, testifies during a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2023. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / File)

Six members of Congress signed the Aug. 21 letter to Inspector General Thomas Monheim: Reps. Tim Burchett, (R-Tenn.), Jared Moskowitz, (D-Fla.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Andy Ogles (R-Tenn). 

Grusch testified during the hearing that he knows colleagues who were injured while reverse-engineering UFO tech, and said the government "absolutely" has had UFO tech and "biologics" of "non-human origins" since the 1930s and knows the exact locations where they're being held.

Grusch said during the hearing that he can provide specifics in a classified setting. 

A ufo

A new office dedicated to studying UFO/UAP sightings has finally secured full-funding in the upcoming 2024 defense budget. (Department of Defense)

Grusch was one of three key figures who testified during the July 26 hearing, which also included firsthand accounts from decorated military pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor, who have witnessed — and, in Fravor's case, engaged — UAPs while in the air.

Fravor, a retired squad leader of the Black Aces who served 18 years as a Navy pilot, spotted what has become known as the "Tic Tac UFO" during a 2004 training mission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The object was "far superior to anything we had at the time, have today or are looking to develop in the next 10-plus years," Fravor said in his opening statement.

Fox News Digital's Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics