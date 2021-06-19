Expand / Collapse search
UFOs
Published

Infamous ‘Tic Tac’ UFO spotted by U.S. Navy pilot now seen over England

The mysterious UFO had reportedly been hovering for some time before it instantly disappeared

By Paula Froelich | New York Post
The UFO resembling a "white Tic Tac" spotted in 2004 by Former U.S. Navy pilot Cmdr. David Fravor while on duty at the USS Nimitz is back – but this time it’s floating over England.

Pictures of the notorious UFO were snapped by Lucy Jane Castle, from Hinckley in south-west Leicestershire, who managed to grab a snap of the unexplained object and posted it on a UFO hunter’s Facebook page, which was found by the Daily Star.

"It was hovering for a while and within a blink of an eye it had gone," Castle said.

UFO seen in clip released by Department of Defense. A Pentagon watchdog is launching a probe into the actions taken by the Department of Defense after a series of UFO sightings in recent years.   

UFO seen in clip released by Department of Defense. A Pentagon watchdog is launching a probe into the actions taken by the Department of Defense after a series of UFO sightings in recent years.    (Department of Defense)

"Never seen anything like this before in that shape… Quickly took a picture while it was very still and within a blink of an eye it disappeared."

Dan Watson, a fellow of the private UK UFO Sightings group, then posted a pic of two similar objects he claims to have seen over Swindon last year and a man called Terry Moore noted: "Sightings have Increased massively..from what I’ve heard US military had 6000 sightings last year alone..so either we’re being visited or someone has some new tech."

In a 2017 interview, Fravor, who was on a routine training mission about 60 to 100 miles off the coast between San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico, described his initial sighting as a "white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet, 40 feet long with no wings… Just hanging close to the water."

NAVY CAPTURES FOOTAGE OF PYRAMID-SHAPED UFOS, ORBS

The object didn’t create rotor wash — air turbulence caused by helicopter blades — and mirrored the pilots’ movements as they got closer, then disappeared altogether.

The retired Navy man spoke out after the Pentagon confirmed that a top-secret initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program studied UFOs between 2007 and 2012 with a budget of $22 million.

