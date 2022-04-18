Pentagon reacts to North Korea's claim it launched 'tactical guided weapon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon addressed a report from North Korean state media that the country had tested a "tactical guided weapon" on Sunday, with the stated goal of boosting its nuclear fighting capability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials reportedly observed the launch. According to state media, the weapon they tested could drastically improve the firepower of their frontline long-range artillery units, the efficiency of the operation of tactical nukes, and the diversification of their firepower missions.

NORTH KOREA: KIM JONG UN STARS IN WILD TOP GUN-INSPIRED VIDEO TO SHOWCASE NEWEST MISSILE LAUNCH

"We are aware of the North Korean statement that they conducted a test of a long-range artillery system," a Department of Defense spokesperson said. "We analyze all activities in close coordination with our allies and partners. We have been very clear on our commitment to the defense of the ROK, Japan, and the U.S. homeland, and our commitment to uphold regional peace and stability."

Two short-range projectiles were detected flying a distance of about 68 miles at an altitude of 16 miles at Mach 4 before landing in the sea. U.S. officials did not view this test as a big deal, although there are concerns that North Korea may soon conduct a larger nuclear test.

Another test is expected in the coming days, as North Korea is looking to hold a large-scale military parade on April 26 to mark the 90th anniversary of the North Korean army, known as the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.