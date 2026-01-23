Pentagon plans to give South Korea primary role in deterring North Korea threats under new strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon said in an unclassified national defense strategy document titled "Restoring peace through strength for a new golden age of America" on Friday, that it plans to shift more of the responsibility of deterring North Korea to South Korea.

The U.S. would take a "more limited" role in keeping North Korea in line, the Pentagon said in the document obtained by Fox News Digital.

"With its powerful military, supported by high defense spending, a robust defense industry, and mandatory conscription, South Korea is capable of taking primary responsibility for deterring North Korea with critical but more limited U.S. support," the document said.

It added, "South Korea also has the will to do so, given that it faces a direct and clear threat from North Korea. This shift in the balance of responsibility is consistent with America’s interest in updating U.S. force posture on the Korean Peninsula. In this way, we can ensure a stronger and more mutually beneficial alliance relationship that is better aligned with America’s defense priorities, thereby setting conditions for lasting peace."

The new policy plan on North Korea followed similar strategies for other parts of the world, with the wide-ranging document adding that the department will "no longer be distracted by interventionism, endless wars, regime change, and nation building. Instead, we will put our people’s practical concrete interests first."

The document clarified the policy doesn’t mean "isolationism," but rather a "strategic approach to the threats our nation faces."

Further down it added, "We will insist our allies and partners do their part and lend them a helping hand when they step up."

The document said under a section titled "Increase Burden-Sharing with U.S. Allies and Partners" that it plans to deter China "through strength, not confrontation," and as the "Department rightly prioritizes Homeland defense and deterring China, other threats will persist, and our allies will be essential to dealing with all of them. Our allies will do so not as a favor to us, but out of their own interests."

On Russia, it said the country "will remain a persistent but manageable threat to NATO’s eastern members for the foreseeable future," and on Iran, it stated that President Donald Trump has made it clear that Iran won’t be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

This year, South Korea raised its military budget by 7.5% while around 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed there in defense of North Korea.