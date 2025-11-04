Hegseth applauds South Korea's plan to take larger role in defense against North Korean aggression

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Tuesday lauded South Korea's plans to boost its military spending and take on a larger role in defending itself from North Korea's aggression.

The U.S. has wanted South Korea to increase its conventional defense capabilities so that Washington can center its attention on China.

Hegseth spoke to reporters after annual security talks with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul, where he said he was "greatly encouraged" by Seoul's commitment to raising defense spending and making greater investments in its own military capabilities.

He said the two allies agreed that the investments would boost South Korea's ability to lead its conventional deterrence against its northern foe.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in a speech to parliament Tuesday, asked lawmakers to approve an 8.2% increase in defense spending next year. The president said the increase in spending would help modernize the military's weapons systems and reduce its reliance on the U.S.

Hegseth noted defense cooperation on repairing and maintaining U.S. warships in South Korea, stressing that the activities harness South Korea’s shipbuilding capabilities and "ensure our most lethal capabilities remain ready to respond to any crisis."

"We face, as we both acknowledge, a dangerous security environment, but our alliance is stronger than ever," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is primarily meant to respond to potential North Korean aggression, but other regional threats must also be addressed.

"There’s no doubt flexibility for regional contingencies is something we would take a look at, but we are focused on standing by our allies here and ensuring the threat of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is not a threat to the Republic of Korea and certainly continue to extend nuclear deterrence as we have before," he said.

In recent years, the U.S. and South Korea have discussed how to integrate U.S. nuclear weapons and South Korean conventional weapons.

South Korea has no nuclear weapons, and Ahn denied speculation that it could eventually seek its own nuclear weapons program or that it is pushing for redeployment of U.S. tactical weapon weapons that were removed from South Korea in the 1990s.

Earlier Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country detected North Korea test-firing around 10 rounds of artillery toward its western waters on Monday, shortly before Hegseth arrived at an inter-Korean border village with Ahn to begin his two-day visit to South Korea.

Hegseth visited the Demilitarized Zone on the border with North Korea earlier in the week.