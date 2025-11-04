Expand / Collapse search
South Korea

Hegseth applauds South Korea's plan to take larger role in defense against North Korean aggression

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says he's 'greatly encouraged' by South Korea's commitment to take a larger defense role against North Korea

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Trump gives green light to South Korea for nuclear submarine construction Video

Trump gives green light to South Korea for nuclear submarine construction

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on President Donald Trump’s schedule for the last day of his Asia trip on ‘Special Report.’

U.S. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Tuesday lauded South Korea's plans to boost its military spending and take on a larger role in defending itself from North Korea's aggression.

The U.S. has wanted South Korea to increase its conventional defense capabilities so that Washington can center its attention on China.

Hegseth spoke to reporters after annual security talks with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul, where he said he was "greatly encouraged" by Seoul's commitment to raising defense spending and making greater investments in its own military capabilities.

He said the two allies agreed that the investments would boost South Korea's ability to lead its conventional deterrence against its northern foe.

US, CHINA AGREE TO OPEN DIRECT MILITARY HOTLINE AFTER XI-TRUMP SUMMIT

Pete Hegseth and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, looks on as South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, speaks during a joint press conference following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP)

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in a speech to parliament Tuesday, asked lawmakers to approve an 8.2% increase in defense spending next year. The president said the increase in spending would help modernize the military's weapons systems and reduce its reliance on the U.S.

Hegseth noted defense cooperation on repairing and maintaining U.S. warships in South Korea, stressing that the activities harness South Korea’s shipbuilding capabilities and "ensure our most lethal capabilities remain ready to respond to any crisis."

"We face, as we both acknowledge, a dangerous security environment, but our alliance is stronger than ever," Hegseth said.

TRUMP ARRIVES IN SOUTH KOREA FOR KEY TALKS AHEAD OF APEC SUMMIT, XI MEETING — NO KIM JONG UN REUINION

Pete Hegseth in South Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, second from left, and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, center, visit the Observation Post Ouellette near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (AP)

Hegseth said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is primarily meant to respond to potential North Korean aggression, but other regional threats must also be addressed.

"There’s no doubt flexibility for regional contingencies is something we would take a look at, but we are focused on standing by our allies here and ensuring the threat of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is not a threat to the Republic of Korea and certainly continue to extend nuclear deterrence as we have before," he said.

In recent years, the U.S. and South Korea have discussed how to integrate U.S. nuclear weapons and South Korean conventional weapons.

Hegseth visits South Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back for a photo at the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP)

South Korea has no nuclear weapons, and Ahn denied speculation that it could eventually seek its own nuclear weapons program or that it is pushing for redeployment of U.S. tactical weapon weapons that were removed from South Korea in the 1990s.

Earlier Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country detected North Korea test-firing around 10 rounds of artillery toward its western waters on Monday, shortly before Hegseth arrived at an inter-Korean border village with Ahn to begin his two-day visit to South Korea.

Hegseth visited the Demilitarized Zone on the border with North Korea earlier in the week.

