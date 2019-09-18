US military spent more than $184G at Trump's Turnberry resort since 2017, lawmakers say

The U.S. military has spent more than $184,000 at President Trump's luxury resort in Scotland over the past two years, according to documents the Pentagon provided to the House Oversight Committee.

The committee, which announced the figure Wednesday, is investigating whether overnight stays by Air Force crews at the Trump Turnberry resort during refueling stops at nearby Glasgow Prestwick Airport violate the emoluments clause, which prohibits government payments to the president outside of his salary. Trump said on Twitter Monday that he had no knowledge of the crews' stays at the resort.

Congressional Democrats are also probing refueling expenditures at the airport, which amounted to $16.6 million between Trump's inauguration and June 21 of this year.

Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee chair Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called the Pentagon's response to their requests for information "woefully inadequate" in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Cummings and Raskin summarized that the military used taxpayer dollars to purchase more than 650 rooms at Trump Turnberry since August 2017, "or the equivalent of one room every night for more than one-and-a-half years," based on the 21 pages of documents provided to them, which they say paint an incomplete picture of the spending

The Air Force told the committee in a letter dated Sept. 12 that expenditures "specifically associated with the Trump Turnberry....amounted to $124,578.96," but have failed to provide specific invoices or travel records, the committee wrote.

The military also spent "an additional $59,729.12" in unspecified charges to government travel cards, the DOD said. The department also told the committee that it spent $3.38 per gallon for fuel at the airport, an "advantageous" rate when "compared to the going commercial rate," but the committee said the figures did not provide "any information on the contemporaneous fuel rates at non-commercial sites, such as military bases elsewhere in Europe."

"It is unclear why the Department has taken so long to produce such rudimentary and deficient information," Cummings and Raskin wrote to Esper.

The lawmakers added that the Pentagon's response "still reveals that far more taxpayer funds have been spent at the President’s resort than previously known ... the data provided by the Department now indicates that U.S. taxpayer funds have been used to pay for more than three dozen separate stays involving hundreds of nights of rooms—all after the President was sworn into office."

A preliminary review by the Air Force revealed that its flight crews stayed at the resort up to 40 times between 2015 and 2019, an official told Fox News last week.

Congress has demanded that the Pentagon provide invoices, documents, contracts, agreements and internal and external communications regarding travel and stays at Trump Turnberry by Sept. 27.

