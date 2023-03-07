Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania House sets May special election date for vacant GOP seat

The special election will be held alongside PA's May 16 primaries

Associated Press
A special election to fill a state House vacancy in a Republican-leaning district was scheduled on Tuesday to take place during the May primary.

Democratic Speaker Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia announced that the vote to succeed former Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will take place on May 16.

DEMOCRATS WIN CONTROL OF PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A DECADE AFTER MONTHSLONG STALEMATE

Schlegel Culver, a Republican, resigned from the House after winning a special election in January to fill a state Senate vacancy.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has set a May 16 special election date for a vacant, Republican-favored seat in the Keystone State's lower chamber.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has set a May 16 special election date for a vacant, Republican-favored seat in the Keystone State's lower chamber. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The House district includes parts of Montour and Northumberland counties in central Pennsylvania.

PA HOUSE REPUBLICAN WARNS CHAMBER MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SOLVE GRIDLOCK WHEN LEGISLATORS RECONVENE NEXT WEEK

Democrats currently hold a one-seat state House majority, although the open Schlegel Culver seat means the effective margin is temporarily 102-100.

Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat from Delaware County accused of sexual harassment, said last week he's not quitting but did not vote on legislation Tuesday.

The Republican majority in the Senate is 28-22.

