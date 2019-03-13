Pence urges Republicans to back national emergency declaration: It's 'what the American people want'

Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans on Capitol Hill to back President Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border during an interview set to air on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

There is has been recent chatter that there could be enough Senate Republican opposition to nix the measure, which was passed as part of a Trump strategy to fund his long-promised border wall. That, in turn, could lead to President Trump's first veto in office.

For his part, Pence hopes it won’t come to a veto, and that Republicans will back the president.

CATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW AT 6 A.M. ET THURSDAY ON 'FOX & FRIENDS'

“A vote against the president's national emergency declaration is a vote to deny the humanitarian and security crisis that's happening at our southern border. So we're urging every member of the Senate set politics aside to recognize that we have a crisis,” he told "Fox & Friends’" Pete Hegseth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “The president has the authority under the National Emergencies Act. Vote down the resolution of disapproval. Stand with the president and stand for border security. That's what the American people want.”

The vote is scheduled for Thursday.