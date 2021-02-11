Pelosi says Capitol Police to get Congressional Gold Medal for heroism during Jan. 6 riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will introduce a resolution to give the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest honor that Congress can bestow — to U.S. Capitol Police officers and other law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol during the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

"They are martyrs for our democracy, those who lost their lives," Pelosi said during her weekly press conference.

Five people died when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher. Two other officers died by suicide in the week after the siege.

"The service of the Capitol Police force that day brings honor to our democracy. Their accepting this reward brings luster to this medal," the California Democrat said. "We must always remember their sacrifice and say vigilante against what I said before, about what Abraham Lincoln said: the silent artillery of time. We will never forget."

Pelosi said the attack on the Capitol highlighted the "extraordinary valor" of Capitol Police who "risked their lives," including Officers Howard Leibengood, Jeffrey Smith and Eugene Goodman.

"We want to honor them in the best way we possibly can," Pelosi said. "We will continue to do so beyond a medal, but in our hearts."

Goodman became a national hero after a viral video showed him luring rioters away from the Senate chamber. He was lauded again on Wednesday after Democratic impeachment managers, during the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, released unseen footage of the officer pointing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to safety when he was unknowingly heading toward the mob.

"I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction," Romney told reporters later.

The House impeachment managers are trying to tie Trump's actions, including his refusal to accept the results of the November election, directly to the actions by a mob of his supporters who ransacked the Capitol.

When the trial concludes, the Senate will have to decide whether to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection. Although Democrats hope to gain at least some Senate Republican votes, it's unlikely that they'll garner the support of 17 GOP members, the number needed to hit the 67-vote threshold required for Trump's conviction.

House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, impeached Trump on Jan. 13.