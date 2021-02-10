Romney sees footage for first time of him being directed to safety

House impeachment managers showed graphic footage of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other lawmakers fleeing to safety on Jan. 6 as former President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol.

Surveillance video showed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman urging Romney, who was approaching the Senate chamber, to turn around and avoid a crowd of rioters who were already inside. During a break in the impeachment proceedings, Romney told reporters that it was the first time he had seen the harrowing footage.

"[It was] obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others are subjected to," Romney said. "It tears you at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional."

The clip was one of several pieces of video and audio evidence Democrats submitted to detail what lawmakers experienced during the Capitol riot. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, were also shown being escorted to safety.

Romney noted that he was "very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction." He added that he planned to thank the officer in person for his actions.

Romney was one of six GOP senators who voted earlier this week that impeachment proceedings against Trump were constitutional and should proceed. At least 17 Republicans would have to join with Democrats to convict Trump on a single count of incitement of insurrection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked whether the footage shown on the Senate floor may have swayed some of his Republican colleagues, Romney declined to speculate.

"I can't predict how other people will react," he said.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares contributed to this report.