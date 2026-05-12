Pelosi, other Dems, and former Rep MTG dogpile on Trump over inflation, Iran war

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Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., other Democratic lawmakers and former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted President Donald Trump while speaking out about inflation and the Iran war on Tuesday after the U.S. released new Consumer Price Index data.

"From the pump to the grocery store, the President’s reckless war of choice in Iran is hurting the American people. With inflation skyrocketing, working families are being forced to pay the price for Trump’s chaos — while he focuses on his billion-dollar ballroom," Pelosi declared in a post on X.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., asserted in a post, "Trump promised to bring prices down. Prices under his policies are up. Inflation is 3.8 now. It was 3.0 when he started. His betrayal of his base in launching a war in Iran has been an absolute disaster."

INFLATION CONTINUED TO RISE IN APRIL AS IRAN WAR IMPACTED ENGERY PRICES

Greene, a vociferous Trump critic who had previously been a staunch Trump ally, wrote, "Inflation is rising and gas is over $4.50 per gallon all because Trump went to war with Iran. Not at all what America voted for."

The former House Republican departed from office in the middle of her two-year term earlier this year after a falling-out with the president.

The AAA national average price for regular gas is currently $4.504, which is below the record of $5.016 set in June of 2022 during President Joe Biden's White House tenure.

JEFFRIES CALLS OUT TRUMP-ERA GAS PRICES AFTER TELLING REPUBLICANS NOT TO POLITICIZE PUMP PAIN UNDER BIDEN

"Inflation is accelerating because of Trump’s illegal war that is skyrocketing gas prices. We need to stop this war NOW," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., declared in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday said that the consumer price index (CPI) – a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost – rose 0.6% from a month ago and is 3.8% higher than last year. That's the highest level since May 2023.

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The June 2022 CPI report, which was released in July of that year during Biden's presidency, stated, "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May," noting, "Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment."