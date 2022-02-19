Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi, Democratic lawmakers hold press conference in Munich amid heightened Russian aggression toward Ukraine

The Democratic lawmakers are on a congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference

By Kelly Laco | Fox News
close
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers hold a press briefing on the congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference Video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers hold a press briefing on the congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is leading a press conference at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: KAMALA HARRIS IN MUNICH: BORDERS SHOULDN'T BE 'CHANGED BY FORCE': LIVE UPDATES

Pelosi will be joined by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn. The group is on a congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference. 

The event comes just hours after Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, and pledged united action with allies across the globe if Russia were to invade Ukraine -- including "severe" economic sanctions.

This is a developing event, check back for updates.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Kelly.Laco@Fox.com and on Twitter: @kelly_laco.

More from Politics