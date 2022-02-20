Russia-Ukraine: White House: Russia could begin attack on Ukraine 'at any time'

Canada delivers weapons to Ukrainian military

The Canadian government has delivered weapons and other military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a translated press release.

The military aid was received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday evening at the Danylo Halytskyi International Airport in Lviv.

"Today we received military assistance in the form of sniper rifles, automatic rifles, machine guns with optical aiming devices, pistols, night vision and surveillance devices and military equipment. Thank you to our partners and friends for this important and timely decision!," the press release states.

The military aid was delivered by a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft and Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov thanked the Canadian government for their support.

This is the second aircraft of military aid that was delivered by the Canadian government, as the first was delivered on Feb. 4, according to the press release.