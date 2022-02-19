Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: 'Swift and severe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia Saturday that there would be "swift and severe" consequences if it violates Ukraine’s sovereignty as President Biden predicted would happen just hours prior.

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Harris reiterated U.S. and NATO efforts to de-escalate the conflict and deter Moscow from invading Kyiv.

But the vice president said Russia’s claims through diplomatic channels do not reflect its actions on the ground.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it has no intention of carrying out an incursion on Ukraine and this week Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Moscow was drawing down troops along the border.

U.S. security officials warned that not only is Russia not withdrawing its troops, but it is making preparations to launch a combative attack.

"I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States together with our allies and partners will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs," Harris told Ambassador and Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger.

"We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion," the vice president continued.

"Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable," she added.

Harris spoke to how Russia’s attempt to weaken NATO through membership stipulations and security demands has only made the alliance stronger.

"We didn't all start out the same place but through diplomacy and again, speaks to the strength of diplomacy, we came together and are now speaking the unified voice," she said. "History has challenged us over the years in that regard.

"I think history will show that at this moment, we're standing strong," Harris added.

A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital Friday that Russian military forces are in striking distance of the Ukrainian border as roughly 40-50% of Putin's troops have moved into attack positions.

Putin now has 120-125 Battalion Tactical Groups amassed along Ukraine's border with Special Forces mobilized. Rocket forces and ballistic missile units are within range of the Kyiv.