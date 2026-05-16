Trump shares stunning photos of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation, says project is ahead of schedule

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President Donald Trump on Saturday shared photos of a sample test at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is undergoing renovations ahead of America's 250th anniversary and expected to be completed by July Fourth.

The images showed the basin with the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in the background at each end.

Blue skies and white fluffy clouds could be seen in the water's reflection.

"Looking really good! Should be completed before the Fourth of July, our target date," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon.

TRUMP WORKING TO CLEAN 'FILTHY' LINCOLN MEMORIAL REFLECTING POOL, BLAMES BIDEN FOR MAINTENANCE DELAYS

Trump added the administration has "substantially upgraded construction materials, including surface qualities, sandblasting granite, and exterior stone and walkways."

"I’ve made this a much larger job than originally contemplated for purposes of Beauty, and a much longer life," Trump wrote in the post. "Also, went to a higher quality sealer with more reflectivity. Check it out before the Opening — It’s a very exciting project!"

Critics have voiced concerns over the pool resurfacing with "industrial-grade" material in the color "American flag blue," with a nonprofit called the Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF) going so far as to file a lawsuit against the National Park Service (NPS) to halt the project.

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"The vivid blue coating will fundamentally alter the visual and experiential character of the pool and the broader Lincoln Memorial Grounds landscape," the group wrote in a complaint obtained by Politico. "The new coloration will cause the pool to resemble a large swimming pool rather than the reflective civic landscape it was designed to be, distorting the experience of the site for the millions of visitors who come to it each year."

When asked Saturday about the new photos shared by the president, TCLF president and CEO Charles A. Birnbaum told Fox News Digital "the primary issue is whether the law was followed before the painting began."

"Since the Reflecting Pool is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, reviews of work that would alter a key character-defining feature of this important national symbol should be subject to reviews under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act; and this project should have been reviewed by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, as other work on the Reflecting Pool has been reviewed over the past century," Birnbaum said.

The TCLF is a national, D.C.-based education and advocacy organization, not a preservation organization.

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In a separate Truth Social post earlier Saturday, Trump noted he has "decided to go to a much higher level of repair, using industrial strength materials, which will give a longer life, and a better look," adding the job is "ahead of schedule."

The president's repeated references to the materials used and expected completion date follow the publication of a New York Times article on Tuesday that alleged U.S. Department of the Interior staff highlighted concerns about the presence of bubbles, small holes and color inconsistencies in the partially refinished surface.

Further, the outlet claimed to have documents showing that as of Sunday, only 35% of the pool surface had been fully coated and crucial joints had not yet been replaced — insinuating the job may not be completed in time for Independence Day.

Interior Department spokesperson Katie Martin told The Times that sections of the basin were in various stages of repair.

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"The final product will be uniform, as the plan depicts," Martin said. "As with any project, there will be revisions to the process to ensure the most efficient tools are used to get to the end goal."

The White House, Interior Department and New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.