Paul Ryan walks back assertion that Dem could defeat Trump in 2020

The former House speaker Paul Ryan walked back comments he made earlier in the week that President Trump could lose the 2020 vote to a Democrat over his personality.

Ryan, who left the House after Republicans lost the majority in November, reportedly said during a speech in Vero Beach., Fla., on Monday that Trump would lose the 2020 presidential election if it came down to his personality.

“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” Ryan said according to TCPalm.com.

But on Wednesday, amid a backlash from Republican leaders, Ryan sought to clarify his remarks.

“To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want,” he said in a tweet.

“We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch.”

Ryan's tweet may have been prompted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s public disagreement a day earlier.

“I disagree,” the California Republican told reporters at the House GOP weekly press conference. “I believe this president will win re-election. I believe this president could run on many different items, mostly about what he promised he would do for the American public and which he’s been able to achieve.”

McCarthy said Ryan’s remark was “pinpointing maybe one minute of a one-hour rally.”