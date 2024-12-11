Patel ‘ready to serve’ as FBI director, seeks ‘smooth transition’ after Wray resignation news

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, said Wednesday that he's seeking a "smooth transition" to replace Christopher Wray, who had announced just moments earlier that he plans to step down from his post leading the bureau at the end of the Biden administration.

"I look forward to a smooth transition," Patel told Fox News Digital on Wednesday in response to the announcement from Wray. "I will be ready to serve the American people on day one."

Trump, during his first term as president, had tapped Wray to replace James Comey. Trump fired Comey in 2017, fewer than four years into his tenure.

Trump said earlier this month that he planned to replace Wray with Patel, a close ally of the president-elect. Patel served in the first Trump administration , both as a deputy assistant and as the senior director for counterterrorism.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump praised the news of Wray's resignation, describing it as a "great day for America" and a departure that would end what Trump has repeatedly criticized as the "Weaponization" of the Justice Department.

"Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon," Trump added.

The remarks from Patel and Trump came shortly after Wray told FBI employees on Wednesday he planned to step down from his position as FBI director at the end of President Joe Biden's tenure.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down," Wray told FBI employees, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.