Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Patel ‘ready to serve’ as FBI director, seeks ‘smooth transition’ after Wray resignation news

“I look forward to a smooth transition," Patel told Fox News Digital.

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
FBI Director Christopher Wray resigns Video

FBI Director Christopher Wray resigns

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the resignation ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office on 'America Reports.'

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, said Wednesday that he's seeking a "smooth transition" to replace Christopher Wray, who had announced just moments earlier that he plans to step down from his post leading the bureau at the end of the Biden administration.

"I look forward to a smooth transition," Patel told Fox News Digital on Wednesday in response to the announcement from Wray. "I will be ready to serve the American people on day one."

Trump, during his first term as president, had tapped Wray to replace James Comey. Trump fired Comey in 2017, fewer than four years into his tenure.

Kash Patel

Republican state attorneys general expressed their support for Kash Patel to lead the FBI. (Reuters)

Trump said earlier this month that he planned to replace Wray with Patel, a close ally of the president-elect. Patel served in the first Trump administration, both as a deputy assistant and as the senior director for counterterrorism. 

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump praised the news of Wray's resignation, describing it as a "great day for America" and a departure that would end what Trump has repeatedly criticized as the "Weaponization" of the Justice Department. 

"Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon," Trump added. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray, joined by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, testifies during the House Select Committee on Intelligence annual open hearing on worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The remarks from Patel and Trump came shortly after Wray told FBI employees on Wednesday he planned to step down from his position as FBI director at the end of President Joe Biden's tenure.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down," Wray told FBI employees, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the 2024 election and other national news.

More from Politics