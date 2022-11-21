Adam Laxalt is a Republican who was elected as Nevada's 33rd Attorney General and took office in 2015 before leaving in 2019. Laxalt launched a Nevada gubernatorial campaign in 2018 as a Republican but failed to win. The former Naval Officer was the 2022 Republican nominee in Nevada's Senate race, where he ran against Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto during the midterm election.

The Nevada native was born and raised in Reno by his mother. He is the son of former New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici and grandson of former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt. He received his bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, where he also attended law school. Laxalt first started his career in politics as an aide to former Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs John R. Bolton, as well as Virginia U.S. Senator John Warner. At one point, Laxalt was a practicing attorney and served on the Navy Judge Advocate General's corps for five years.

From 2015 until his term ended in 2019, Laxal served as the attorney general for Nevada, where he pushed for conservative legal initiatives that included opposition to gun regulations, restricting abortion, and challenging environmental restrictions on the basis of climate change. For years, Laxalt has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump while he was in office and afterward.

During the 2020 presidential election, Laxalt co-chaired Trump's reelection campaign in Nevada. Laxalt, at the time, endorsed Trump's claims of voter fraud and called for the results to be overturned. For the 2022 Senate race in Nevada, Trump endorsed and campaigned with Laxalt. The former attorney general ended up losing to Masto as she captured 48.8% of the vote, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. Laxalt and his wife share four children together and reside in the state of Nevada.