Overwhelming majority of New Yorkers want George Santos to resign: poll

An overwhelming majority of New York voters say embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., should resign from Congress, according to a Monday poll from Sienna.

The poll found that 59% of the state's voters said he should resign, while just 20% said he should stay in Congress. Among Republicans, 49% said he should resign, while just 26% said he should not.

Santos is facing rising calls for his resignation as more details about his past come to light, revealing much of his resume to be a fabrication. Santos has admitted to lying about his work and education history. He is also facing federal, state, and even international fraud investigations.

A number of figures purportedly from Santos' past have also come forward with stories of deceit and even theft.

Eula Rocharde, a drag queen who says he knew Santos during his time in Brazil, said Santos also performed as a drag queen under the name "Kitara" between 2005 and 2008.

Santos initially rejected those claims completely before acknowledging having dressed as a woman this weekend.

"No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life," Santos told reporters who followed him at an airport on Saturday, according to the New York Post

Another recent incident saw a homeless veteran accused him of stealing $3,000 in fundraised cash that was meant to pay for his dog's surgery.

Santos denied that report as well. He said he has no knowledge of the purported scheme, which involved a charity he claimed to have founded.

"Fake. No clue who this is," Santos told Semafor when asked about the issue.

Santos faced his first major call to resign when Nassau County GOP leaders condemned him in a Jan. 11 press conference. Nassau County lies in his New York Congressional district.

