The only GOP gubernatorial candidates running in 2025 elections lean into Trump's MAGA campaign tactics

New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Virginia Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are the only GOP gubernatorial candidates running in the 2025 off-season election, with both increasingly leaning into adopting President Donald Trump's MAGA campaign tactics in the final throes of the 2025 cycle, Fox News Digital found.

Election Day 2025 is three weeks away, on Nov. 4, with both gubernatorial candidates holding rallies across their respective states, joining debates against their Democrat opponents and championing platforms that align with Trump's "Make America Great Again" vision for the nation.

Fox News Digital took a look at both candidates' recent public events as the race comes down to the wire, and found they have increasingly embraced the Trump agenda and the president's campaign tactics.

Jack Ciattarelli

Ciattarelli is making his third run for Garden State governor, buoyed by inroads Trump made with New Jersey voters during the 2024 federal election.

New Jersey backed former Vice President Kamala Harris as president nearly one year ago, but post-election data shows Trump and the GOP gained ground — flipping five counties and cutting his 2020 loss from 16 points to six in 2024.

The 2024 election reinvigorated Republicans in the state to flip it red come 2025.

Trump endorsed Ciattarelli earlier in 2025, saying the self-described "Jersey Guy" has gone ALL IN" on MAGA "and is now 100% (PLUS!)"

Ciattarelli, who criticized Trump during the 2016 election, has since aligned with Trump’s policies, including ending the state’s sanctuary protections for illegal immigrants, creating a voter ID system, and cutting spending and taxes in a state known for sky-high property costs.

Ciattarelli is facing Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill at the polls, whom his campaign has compared to Trump election competitor Harris, characterizing Sherrill as a continuation of current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.

The Republican candidate held a Trump-styled rally in South Jersey's Wildwood beach town Oct. 10, returning to the town where Trump held a massive rally in 2024 and celebrated the state's growing support of conservatives.

Dubbed the "America First — Return to the Wildwoods Rally," the event drew attendance from MAGA influencers such as Jack Posobiec.

Influencer and Trump ally Benny Johnson was slated to attend the rally before he received a letter threatening for him to be "exterminated." The Department of Justice has since charged an individual over the threats, and Johnson posted a video message expressing regret for missing the rally.

Ciattarelli has taken a more confrontational tone in the campaign’s final stretch, including threatening a defamation lawsuit against Sherrill over claims he profited from the opioid crisis.

Trump filed a defamation suit of his own during the 2024 cycle against ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for falsely claiming Trump was "liable for rape" in the E. Jean Carroll case. The defamation suit was dismissed after ABC agreed to a $15 million settlement.

Ciattarelli’s schedule mirrors Trump’s 2024 blitz, with seven scheduled events between Wednesday and Oct. 23 — including rallies, town halls and diner stops.

Trump has "been right about everything that he’s doing," Ciattarelli said while praising the president in remarks to the New York Post earlier in October.

"He’s secured the border, and the economy, inflation is much lower than it was when Joe Biden was in the White House," he said. "But particularly because of what he’s done specific to New Jersey: putting a temporary hold on wind farms, beating up on New York Democrats for their congestion pricing plan, and quadrupling the SALT deduction."

Winsome Earle-Sears

The current Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia is looking to ascend to the top leadership role of the state, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited. The election pits the firebrand Republican against current Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger as Democrats look to flip the state blue.

Unlike Ciattarelli, Trump has not yet endorsed Earle-Sears, but that hasn't stopped the GOPer from leaning into celebrating the president's policies and mannerisms.

Earle-Sears joined a debate against Spanberger Oct. 9, which was underscored by the Republican candidate repeatedly interrupting and staring down her opponent on stage — a political move that echos Trump's aggressive debate tactics in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 election cycles.

Trump's mic during the 2024 debates against then-President Joe Biden — before Biden dropped out of the race — and Harris were muted, as to prevent interruptions and fighting on the debate stage.

Earle-Sears repeatedly interrupted Spanberger during the debate and grilled her about condemning Jay Jones, a Democrat candidate for Virginia attorney general embroiled in a recently unearthed text scandal where he envisioned the murder of a top state Republican.

"But really, what I want to ask this first question is: Abigail, when are you going to take Jay Jones and say to him, you must leave the race?" Earle-Sears asked during the debate while looking at her opponent. Spanberger sidestepped answering whether she still endorsed Jones.

Moderators repeatedly asked Earle-Sears to not speak over Spanberger in the debate, culminating in moderators cutting the candidates' mics in the final minutes of the debate.

The Virginia candidate also has celebrated top MAGA policies, including ending sanctuary immigration policies in the state, an "Axe of Tax" plan that would end the state’s car tax and income taxes on tipped wages, and railing against socialism.

Earle-Sears, originally from Jamaica, served in the Marine Corps. She jumped into politics in 2001, when she successfully ran to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates.

She previously criticized Trump, including in 2022 when she suggested the Republican Party "move on" from Trump.

Earle-Sears' campaign has said it would be "honored" to earn Trump's endorsement, celebrating his policies since his second inauguration.

"We would be honored to have President Trump’s endorsement," Earle-Sears' campaign told local Washington media in August. "He is delivering real results for working Americans: lower taxes, a booming economy, secure borders, and a fearless defense of our freedoms. Winsome Earle-Sears shares that same fighting spirit. She’s a Marine, a conservative, and a proven leader ready to finish the job here in Virginia. With President Trump’s support, we’ll keep the Governor’s Mansion and stop the far-left cold."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on a potential upcoming endorsement but did not immediately receive a reply.