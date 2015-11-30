Omnibus bills may be headed for extinction in Congress

The "omnibus" spending measure in Congress may be heading for extinction. Or at least a temporary hiatus.

For more than a decade, lawmakers have relied mostly on passing these large and consolidated spending measures to fund government agencies from one fiscal year to the next.

Omnibus bills sideline the regular legislative and committee process. It happens when the House and Senate can't agree on 12 spending bills that make up all of the funding for the federal government.

The House and Senate must pass another omnibus measure by Dec. 11 to avert a government shutdown. It comes after the House managed to pass only half of the one dozen appropriations measures. The Senate passed just one of those bills.

