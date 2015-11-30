Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 20, 2015

Omnibus bills may be headed for extinction in Congress

By Susan Ferrechio | Washington Examiner

The "omnibus" spending measure in Congress may be heading for extinction. Or at least a temporary hiatus.

For more than a decade, lawmakers have relied mostly on passing these large and consolidated spending measures to fund government agencies from one fiscal year to the next.

Omnibus bills sideline the regular legislative and committee process. It happens when the House and Senate can't agree on 12 spending bills that make up all of the funding for the federal government.

The House and Senate must pass another omnibus measure by Dec. 11 to avert a government shutdown. It comes after the House managed to pass only half of the one dozen appropriations measures. The Senate passed just one of those bills.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com