Coronavirus
Published

Kids could 'commit murder' by not wearing masks in school, Oklahoma school board member says

The state's governor has prohibited districts from requiring masks

By Sam Dorman , Matt Wall | Fox News
A local school board member in Oklahoma said Monday that she's worried small children might "murder" each other by spreading the coronavirus without wearing masks.

"It's just not OK for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask," said Norman Public Schools board member Linda Sexton. 

"And when it comes down to it, it's possible. They will cause a death of another child because they come to school without a mask. That's not OK."

Her comments occur around 1:35:00-1:37:00 in a video posted by the school board.

FAUCI SAYS ‘HOPEFULLY’ MAKING KIDS WEAR MASKS WON'T HAVE ‘LASTING NEGATIVE IMPACT’

Sexton called on her district and others to stand up against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is reportedly refusing to allow mask mandates for schoolchildren. In May, he passed a law prohibiting school districts from imposing mandates unless the governor has at least declared a state of emergency that's in effect for their area.

"I would like to try to find a way to stand up as a district," Sexton said, "and get our surrounding superintendents to stand up with us, and protect our little kids. It's insane to send 5- and 6- and 7- and 8- – all the way up through 11-year-olds – that don't have a choice about vaccine."

Sexton did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Stitt previously described the issue as one of personal responsibility. "This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms," he said last month.

"Nothing in the legislation last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on, or prevents anyone from having their child under 12 get vaccinated. The difference is we're not going to mandate that somebody else has to send their 4-year-old to school with a mask."

