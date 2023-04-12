Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces nearly $3 million in mental health aid for those impacted by traumatic events

The announcement comes in the wake of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, which forced roughly half of the town’s residents to evacuate

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine affirms experts who say East Palestine is ‘safe’ for residents Video

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine affirms experts who say East Palestine is ‘safe’ for residents

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses updates in the aftermath of the toxic train derailment on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced $2.9 million in federal funding to help those affected by large-scale traumatic events such as natural disasters or mass shootings. 

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and in the wake of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which forced the evacuation of roughly half of the town’s residents. 

FILE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. 

FILE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Though no one was injured, many residents have complained of headaches, rashes, and other health problems. Government officials have insisted that air and water testing hasn’t found dangerous pollution. 

In announcing the funding, DeWine said it was essential that the state’s behavioral health system "is able to quickly respond to the immediate and long-term behavioral health care needs of those adversely affected by trauma." 

The Republican governor said Ohio MHAS would use the funding to help local and state agencies coordinate the deployment of resources to communities. 

OHIO GOV. DEWINE SIGNS $13.5 TRANSPORTATION BUDGET, RAIL SAFETY PACKAGE INTO LAW

This includes the development and enhancement of multidisciplinary mobile crisis teams that can be deployed rapidly 24/7 for swift crisis support and response after a traumatic event. 

"Preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters and traumatic events is essential to the behavioral health of individuals and communities alike," OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss said in a press release

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Although everyone reacts differently to disasters and most will return to normal, some of those affected may suffer from serious and prolonged mental or emotional distress. Finding support in a timely fashion will help people minimize negative outcomes."

More from Politics