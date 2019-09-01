Officials issue stern warnings as Dorian nears U.S.: 'Take this storm seriously'

U.S. officials are warning Americans to be ready as Hurricane Dorian approaches, with the storm reaching Category 5 level and packing 160 mph winds.

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor spoke in no uncertain terms Sunday morning, saying that people should prepare themselves before it is too late, as the storm is expected to move in from the Bahamas.

“Don’t dismiss this storm, we are not out of it,” Gaynor said on “Fox News Sunday.” You got to take this storm seriously.”

Gaynor specifically warned people in Georgia and the Carolinas, telling them, “It’s coming your way, take time to prepare now.”

Gaynor noted that one of the biggest concerns is storm surge, which is coastal flooding due to rising waters.

The FEMA leader claimed that his agency is well-prepared to address the challenges posed by the storm, even though President Trump directed $155 million to be diverted from FEMA toward immigration hearing facilities at the border.

“We have plenty of money and resources,” Gaynor said, claiming the loss of that money “is not affecting our preparedness whatsoever for Dorian.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” warning residents of his state to take action while they still can.

“Over prepare, don’t under prepare,” Scott said, saying that Florida is “not off the hook” and can still be hit by Dorian.

“If you think there’s any chance you’ll have to evacuate, do it now,” he warned. “You can rebuild your house, but you can’t rebuild your family.”