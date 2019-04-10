Ocasio-Cortez claims climate change is driving migrant crisis

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed climate change is a “major factor” of the global migrant crisis after earlier suggesting that the United States would have “blood on our hands” if legislation is not passed to tackle climate change.

“The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants,” the freshman congresswoman tweeted on Tuesday. “But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place?

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SUGGESTS US WILL HAVE 'BLOOD ON OUR HANDS' IF CLIMATE CHANGE ISN'T TACKLED

“Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change.”

Earlier Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez discussed the role of global warming and national security at a House Oversight Committee hearing with John Kerry, the former Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, the former Secretary of Defense.

“So I think what we have laid out here is a very clear moral problem and in terms of leadership, if we fail to act or even if we delay in acting, we will have blood on our hands?” asked Ocasio-Cortez. “I don’t know if you’re allowed to agree with that Secretary Kerry or Secretary Hagel, but would you agree with that assessment?”

Kerry responded that “we are complicit” as long as nothing is done to stem climate change.

“And we’re going to contribute to people dying, we’re going to contribute to trillions of dollars of damage to property and we will change the face of life on this planet,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez has championed the Green New Deal, a radical measure that calls for a massive overhaul of the nation’s economy and energy use to cut emissions. It is estimated to cost up to $93 trillion or $600,000 per household, according to studies.

A test vote on the proposal recently failed in the Senate with no senator voting to begin debate on the legislation.