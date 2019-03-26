Green New Deal fails Senate test vote as dozens of Democrats vote 'present'

The Green New Deal, a radical Democratic proposal for dealing with climate change, fell at the first hurdle Tuesday as the Senate failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to begin debate on the non-binding resolution as 42 Democrats voted "present."

No senator voted to begin debate on the legislation, while 57 lawmakers voted against breaking the filibuster. Democratic Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined 53 Republicans in voting "no." Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, also noted "no."

The vote had been teed up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a bid to make Democratic senators -- including several 2020 presidential candidates -- go on the record about the measure. McConnell had called the proposal "a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy." At a news conference earlier Tuesday, McConnell said he believed that climate change was real and at least partially caused by humans, but said the real question facing lawmakers was, "How do you address it?"

"The way to do this, consistent with American values and American capitalism is through technology and innovation," McConnell said. " ... Not to shut down your economy, throw people out of work, make people reconstruct their homes, get out of their cars, you get the whole drift here. This is nonsense, and if you’re going to sign on to nonsense, you ought to have to vote for nonsense."

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, called McConnell's move a "sham vote" that aimed to draw attention away from real debate on the consequences of climate change.

"[McConnell's] stunt is backfiring and it’s becoming clearer and clearer to the American people that the Republican Party is way behind the times on clean energy and that Democrats are the party willing to take action," said Schumer, who asked, "... What's the Republican Party proposal? Is it more coal?"

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.