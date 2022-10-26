Expand / Collapse search
Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

Former President Obama previously said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is a person he can have a 'normal conversation' with

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance.

Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. 

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE DEBATE: OZ, FETTERMAN SPAR OVER ABORTION, DEM WON’T SAY WHEN LIMITS SHOULD BE

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman participates in a debate with his GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman participates in a debate with his GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (NewsNation)

Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in May, said in his opening remarks that he might miss words during the Tuesday debate due to his ongoing auditory processing recovery. 

Throughout the broadcast, the lieutenant governor repeatedly failed to complete his thoughts and found himself unable to express ideas clearly.

Obama made a plea last week to Pennsylvania voters to elect Fetterman to the U.S. Senate, saying, "The fate of our democracy" is on the line.

The former president is also expected to campaign in the state on the weekend before Election Day.

FETTERMAN STUMBLES DURING DEBATE WHEN QUESTIONED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP ON SUPPORT FOR FRACKING

In a 30-second video shared Thursday by Fetterman, Obama asked voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic candidate.

"So when the fate of our democracy and a woman's right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians," Obama said. 

JOHN FETTERMAN CALLS FRACKING A 'STAIN' ON PENNSYLVANIA, LAMENTS OWN 'PRIVILEGED' LIFE IN OLD REDDIT POSTS

Former President Barack Obama appeared in a short video urging Pennsylvania voters to elect Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate.

Former President Barack Obama appeared in a short video urging Pennsylvania voters to elect Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate. (John Fetterman )

In a guest appearance on "Pod Save America" last week, Obama said one of the things he appreciates about Fetterman is being able to have "a normal conversation" with him.

"Words like 'authenticity' get overused, but the thing I love about Fetterman — and you see it in a lot of our other candidates — is that you feel as if when you're talking to them, you're having a normal conversation, and they have some sense of how the rest of America lives," Obama said of Fetterman in the interview.

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's office for comment on Fetterman's condition and future campaigning efforts, but did not receive a response.

