Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance.

Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night.

Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in May, said in his opening remarks that he might miss words during the Tuesday debate due to his ongoing auditory processing recovery.

Throughout the broadcast, the lieutenant governor repeatedly failed to complete his thoughts and found himself unable to express ideas clearly.

Obama made a plea last week to Pennsylvania voters to elect Fetterman to the U.S. Senate, saying, "The fate of our democracy" is on the line.

The former president is also expected to campaign in the state on the weekend before Election Day.

In a 30-second video shared Thursday by Fetterman, Obama asked voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic candidate.

"So when the fate of our democracy and a woman's right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians," Obama said.

In a guest appearance on "Pod Save America" last week, Obama said one of the things he appreciates about Fetterman is being able to have "a normal conversation" with him.

"Words like 'authenticity' get overused, but the thing I love about Fetterman — and you see it in a lot of our other candidates — is that you feel as if when you're talking to them, you're having a normal conversation, and they have some sense of how the rest of America lives," Obama said of Fetterman in the interview.

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's office for comment on Fetterman's condition and future campaigning efforts, but did not receive a response.

Fox News' Kyle Morris, Andrew Murray and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.