Senate candidates Fetterman, Oz debate in PA, Bennett and O'Dea face off in CO: Midterm elections

Drowsy debate in sleeper Colorado Senate race that could determine upper chamber majority

Tuesday’s drowsy Colorado Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Senator Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea could be the sleeper race to determine which party wins the majority in Congress' upper chamber.

Compared to the fiery Pennsylvania Senate debate Tuesday evening between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, Bennet and O’Dea’s debate was calm.

However, the Centennial State’s Senate race could prove to be the lynchpin in either party’s control of Congress’ upper chamber. Colorado has trended to the left for decades and supported Joe Biden for president by a 13-point margin.

But O'Dea surprised the political world by remaining more competitive than expected in the race, with a Real Clear Politics tracking him behind Bennet by less than 8 points.

Covering several topics, the Tuesday candidate forum — the second of three scheduled events between the two candidates before the Nov. 8 midterm elections — notably avoided the subject of rising crime in America, instead focusing on the economy, foreign policy, and statewide issues.

Read more: Drowsy debate in sleeper Colorado Senate race that could determine upper chamber majority