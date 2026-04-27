Obama sets internet ablaze with 'sick' reaction to the 'motive' of WHCD shooter

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Former President Barack Obama sparked an online firestorm over the weekend after his X post discussing the "motive" of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooter went viral.

"Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy," Obama posted on X on Sunday evening, roughly 24 hours after President Trump and top officials were whisked out of the Washington Hilton Hotel when shots rang out from a man who stormed security during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

"It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that the U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them — and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay."

Obama’s post has been viewed nearly 52 million times and sparked outrage from conservatives, who pointed to a manifesto left by the shooter and other details of the attack that they say show the motive was to harm Trump and his Cabinet.

WHCD SHOOTING SUSPECT PLANNED TO TARGET TRUMP OFFICIALS, MANIFESTO REVEALS

"Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive, @BarackObama," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin posted on X . "The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin."

Former FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino simply replied , "Are you kidding?"

"There is a manifesto, and this is why you are the problem," Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., posted on X.

"Oh come on," reacted former Department of Homeland Security Press Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "There is no ambiguity. It was a politically motivated attack driven by anti-Trump and anti-Christian bile. It’s wrong to downplay or obscure the obvious motive."

Journalist Emma-Jo Morris posted on X, "It’s crazy how irrelevant Obama has become. Just reduced to posting bluesky-tier cope and meaningless cliches, ‘incumbent upon all’ etc."

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SUSPECT CHECKED INTO HILTON HOTEL ONE DAY BEFORE THE SHOOTING: SOURCES

The Republican National Committee commented , "You are so SICK! Law enforcement officers confirmed this radicalized Leftist was targeting President Trump and his administration last night. Why are you lying?"

Popular independent journalist Nick Shirley also joined in, urging Obama to "call it out for what it is."

"Wdym by 'although'? It’s obvious what the motive was," wrote Shirley.

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young took a similar line, telling the former president, "Don’t pretend you don’t know."

"The details were out early this morning and it was clear he was a leftist trying to harm as many people in Trump’s cabinet as possible," Young wrote.

WHO IS COLE ALLEN? CALIFORNIA MAN NAMED AS SUSPECT IN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING

"Agreed on condemning political violence, but you know what his motives were," Charlie Kirk Show Executive Producer Andrew Kolvet posted on X.

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"This is a lie—the gunman's manifesto was published six hours ago," political commentator Batya Ungar-Sargon posted on X. "But it's also a confession—an admission that the motive is damning to President Obama's side, hence the need to lie."

Authorities have identified Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California resident, as the suspect who allegedly opened fire during the annual event attended by Trump and senior administration officials. Federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that after Allen’s arrest, he said he intended to target Trump administration officials and had prepared a manifesto detailing his intent, while also sharing anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters at a news conference after the shooting that Allen has been charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Pirro also said more charges are expected.

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama’s office for comment.