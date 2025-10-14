Obama endorses Newsom California redistricting Prop 50

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama is urging Californians to vote in favor of Proposition 50, which would reshape congressional districts.

Voting opened last week to add as many as five Democrat-held seats in Congress, which could possibly offset President Donald Trump’s moves in Texas and elsewhere to help Republicans in the 2026 election.

"California, the whole nation is counting on you," Obama said in a video released on X Tuesday. "Democracy is on the ballot November 4th. Republicans want to steal enough seats in Congress to rig the next election, and wield unchecked power for two more years."

"With Prop 50, you can stop Republicans in their tracks," he continued. "Prop 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, preserves independent redistricting over the long term and lets the people decide. Return your ballot today. Vote yes on 50."

The ad was paid for by "Yes on 50, The Election Rigging Response Act and Governor Newsom's Ballot Measure Committee," the video says at its conclusion, adding that "HMP for Prop 50," "Fund for Policy Reform" and the California Teachers Association were the ad committee's "top funders."

The outcome of the 70-word, "yes" or "no" question could determine which party wins control of the closely divided House, and whether Democrats will be able to blunt Trump’s power in the second half of his term on issues from immigration to reproductive rights.

The national implications of California’s ballot measure are clear in both the money it has attracted and the figures getting involved. Tens of millions of dollars are flowing into the race — including a $5 million donation to opponents from the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC tied to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Action-movie star and former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken out to oppose it, while Obama has called the proposal a "smart" approach to counter Republican maneuverings aimed at safeguarding House control.

The election that concludes Nov. 4 will also color the emerging 2028 presidential contest in which Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — the face of the campaign for the new, jiggered districts — is widely seen as a likely contender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.