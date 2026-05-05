Obama admits 'genuine tension' in marriage over pressure to stay in politics

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Former President Barack Obama said that pressure on him to continue being politically active throughout the Trump administrations has created tension in his marriage with former first lady Michelle Obama.

"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," Obama told The New Yorker in an interview published May 4. "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her."

Early in President Donald Trump's first term, Obama had largely followed the previous political norm of a former president remaining tight-lipped on his successor's moves. But as time wound on, the 44th president began weighing in considerably more.

During Trump's second administration, Obama has further broken those norms, arguably becoming the current president's most high-profile critic, a fact Obama acknowledged in his interview with The New Yorker.

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"People aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents," he told the magazine. "They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the party for four election cycles after they left office."

But Obama claimed that Trump's "recklessness" forced his hand, The New Yorker wrote, prompting him to weigh in on a wide swath of Trump's actions from pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords to dismantling Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, the Affordable Care Act.

His opposition to Trump has spurred Obama to delve back into politics "more than I would have preferred," he told the magazine.

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Obama has become a flag-bearer for the Democratic Party's key issues of the day, most recently pushing the party's redistricting effort in Virginia to his nearly 120 million followers on X.

Five posts Obama sent urging Virginians to vote yes on a ballot measure that redrew Virginia's congressional districts heavily in favor of Democrats garnered over 220 million views, according to X's publicly visible statistics.

The language Obama used in the posts was considerably partisan.

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"Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. But right now, they’re under attack. Several Republican-controlled states have redrawn their congressional maps to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterm elections," Obama wrote in a March 5 post on X.

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Micelle Obama, not unlike her husband, has taken to new media to air many of her grievances with the Trump administration, often criticizing the president on other podcasts, as well as her own.

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Obama's revelation is not the first time he's publicly addressed strife in his marriage. In 2025, he admitted he had been "digging myself out of the hole I found myself in with Michelle," after she did not join him during the January funeral for former President Jimmy Carter or for Trump's second inauguration.