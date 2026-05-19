DHS, War Dept join probe into Singham network allegedly sowing discord in US

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The Department of Homeland Security and Department of War have joined a widening interagency investigation into a network of nonprofit groups funded by Shanghai-based American Marxist tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, allegedly sowing discord in the U.S., Fox News Digital has learned.

The expanding probe now includes multiple Trump administration agencies examining the coordination, funding and online organization of agitator groups and nonprofits allegedly tied to Singham’s network, which investigators suspect of sowing discord in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News Digital he’s working with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and intelligence agencies to uncover the inner workings of organizations "trying to stir up discontent."

Mullin spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Manassas, Virginia, last week.

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Mullin said organizations have been coordinating their work using online channels. Anti-ICE agitators used the Signal encrypted text messaging app to facilitate anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this year.

"We know there's a coordinated effort trying to stir up discontent online, through online processes," Mullin explained. "This is something we talk about with Scott Bessent. This is something that we talk about with Secretary Hegseth. We're talking about it. You know, our directors and our intelligence agencies are constantly talking about it."

A Fox News Digital investigation peeled back the layers of the network of nonprofits in which Singham pumped $278 million, funding six 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofits that have spread Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

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As reported, the Treasury, State and Justice Departments are investigating the Singham network for alleged financial improprieties, malign foreign influence and other improprieties. Mullin's statement is the first time it's been revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of War are also involved in the investigations.

DHS agents are no strangers to Singham's network, as many have come face to face with agitators supported by various organizations backed by Singham over the past year. A campaign called "ICE Out of New York" is housed at the People’s Forum, a nonprofit funded by Singham, and it regularly holds volunteer meetings at the nonprofit’s headquarters on W. 37th Street in midtown Manhattan and coordinates with the group to organize demonstrations.

Singham has given $22.44 million to the People’s Forum a 501(c)(3) that just dropped $5.55 million for a new headquarters in Manhattan.

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The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a self-described Marxist organization supported by Singham’s network, has also played a central role in past anti-police and anti-ICE demonstrations.

When asked about Beijing’s influence in the U.S., Mullin compared the actions of actors supporting the Chinese Communist Party to that of Joseph Stalin, former general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

"You go all the way back to Stalin, who basically was appropriating this, so he's going to destroy America from within," Mullin told Fox News Digital. "You stir that up by causing distrust in your government, discontent on the streets, distrust between law enforcement and the public, breaking up the family units and going after the Christian mindset. This was all part of their plan to begin with."

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The DHS secretary explained that the attempt to influence and destroy America from within, and that the U.S. has been battling pro-communist enemies from inside its borders for years.

Mullin said that a key to combating propaganda comes from public awareness of foreign malign influence. He explained that he believes that "our adversaries" who are promoting communism and anti-ICE rhetoric are speeding up a "radical agenda" that is being supported by Democrats.

"The American public, it's an 80% issue, they want a secure border," Mullin told Fox News Digital. "They want the criminals off our streets. It unfortunately is 20% of the radical Democrats that are buying into this radical agenda that's being sped by our adversaries."

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In December, DHS initiated "Operation Metro Surge" in the Minneapolis metro area amid investigations of widespread fraud, predominantly in the Somali community.

Agitators took to the streets to combat agents, and federal agents killed demonstrators Renee Good and Alex Pretti for what the agency described as impeding law enforcement operations.

Following Good’s death, a number of organizations within Singham’s network acted quickly to facilitate unrest. Many are self-described Marxist-Leninists, including the ANSWER Coalition, the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and BreakThrough News.

Encrypted Signal chats, command-and-control centers, rapid-response propaganda and orchestrated tear-gas clashes with DHS agents helped mobilize forces and manipulate public opinion in Minneapolis at the time.

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While Mullin wasn’t leading DHS during the demonstrations, he acknowledged the clear coordination when speaking with Fox News Digital last week, but noted that violent protests and designed chaos don’t affect the department’s ability to fulfill its commitment to border and national security.

"It doesn't keep our men and women out here on the streets from doing their job," Mullin explained. "Thankfully, these guys, they signed up not for the glory or the fame, they signed up because they want to get criminals off our streets, regardless of what is happening online, regardless of the far-left Democrats want to criticize these individuals for simply enforcing the laws that Congress passed."