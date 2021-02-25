AOC criticizes NYPD’s new robot dog

Democrat firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) new robot dog is "being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools."

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez — a member of the left-wing "Squad" — blasted the NYPD’s new "Digidog" on Twitter two days after the cyber hound was filmed responding to a break-in and barricade situation in the Bronx.

"Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead," the congresswoman wrote on Twitter, linking to a story about the robo-dog.

"Now robotic surveillance ground drones are being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools," she added.

"Please ask yourself: when was the last time you saw next-generation, world class technology for education, healthcare, housing, etc consistently prioritized for underserved communities like this?" she added in a second tweet.

The new mechanical McGruff is outfitted with lights and cameras to give visuals to officers "in real time" and weighs 70 pounds, according to Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson from the NYPD who spoke to FOX 5 New York.

The dog can also open doors, traverse stairs and check out potentially dangerous areas so officers don't have to risk their lives.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment regarding Ocasio-Cortez's tweets.