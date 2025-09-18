NYC comptroller tries to force way into ICE offices as security locks down federal facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and several other lawmakers and protesters staged a sit-in on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza on September 18, 2025, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The group reportedly attempted to force their way into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices and holding cells, demanding access to the facility.

ICE sources claim officers had to secure doors with locks and zip ties after protesters pushed to enter, with additional security now posted on the floor.

According to ICE officials, several "egregious criminal aliens" are currently being held in the cells at the site.

Meanwhile, a separate protest unfolded outside the building, where activists blocked ICE vans from leaving the facility.

Protesters have been surrounding the vans, while chants echoed across the plaza.

Brad Lander himself posted about the demonstration on social media, tagging the Democratic Socialists of America in a message of solidarity.

This is a developing story.