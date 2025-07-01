Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

DOJ silent on whether NYC politician who allegedly assaulted ICE officer will face charges

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is among several Democrats arrested at immigration protests

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo , Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
close
Brad Lander arrested by DHS agents Video

Brad Lander arrested by DHS agents

Video shows New York City Comptroller Brad Lander being pulled away by DHS agents. (Credit: FNTV; X/ @bradlander)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the New York City mayoral results roll in, the Department of Justice is remaining silent on whether it will press charges against city comptroller and former Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander, who allegedly assaulted a federal immigration officer inside a courthouse.

A spokesperson for the DOJ replied to Fox News Digital’s inquiry in an emailed statement, simply saying, "Unfortunately, we are not able to provide any additional information."

Video footage taken of Lander's arrest, which was on June 17, shows a chaotic scene in which Lander is hanging onto Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they escorted a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza. He repeatedly asked officials if they had a judicial warrant.

"I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant!" Lander said in the video. "Where is it?! Where is the warrant?!"

TRUMP DOJ SUES LOS ANGELES OVER SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by DHS agents on June 17, 2025.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by DHS agents on June 17, 2025. (Brad Lander/X)

The video shows federal officials eventually separate Lander from the immigrant whom the officials were targeting, and they proceed to handcuff Lander. He can be heard repeatedly insisting they do not have the authority to arrest him. One agent seemed to say that he was obstructing an arrest, to which he replied, "I’m not obstructing. I’m standing right here in the hallway. I asked to see the judicial warrant."

Hours later, Lander walked out of the federal courthouse where he was being held alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. During a news conference outside the courthouse, Hochul said that charges against Lander had been dropped, though the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said it was "continuing to investigate" Lander's actions.

"The safety and security of official proceedings, government officials, law enforcement officers, and all members of the public who participate in them is a core focus of our Office," said Nick Biase, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Attorney's Office. "The Department of Justice will prosecute violations of federal law."

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

Brad Landers being arrested

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander, the latest politician to be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration raids, is arrested at an immigration court, in New York City, June 17, 2025 in this screen grab from a video obtained from social media.  (New York City Comptroller's Office/via REUTERS)

At the time of the incident, Lander was running for the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor, a race in which he ended up placing third. Though he was hailed as a hero by progressives, some accused him of purposely getting himself arrested for political clout.

Joe Borelli, a former New York City councilman and GOP political operative, told Fox News Digital that he believes Lander’s arrest was a "staged event."

"Election day is a week from today, and early voting has begun. Make no mistake, the purpose was to get the headlines that he's getting," said Borelli. "It’s instant name recognition and establishing even stronger liberal bona fides."

Speaking with Fox News after the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused Democrat politicians, including Lander, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, of being purposely disruptive to "get their 15 minutes of fame… off the backs of our ICE law enforcement officers."

NEW YORK DEM ACCUSED OF ‘STAGED’ ARREST AFTER BEING RELEASED BY FEDERAL AUTHORITIES WITHIN HOURS

Brad Lander and Zorhan Mamdani appear on "The Late Show"

Then New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander and the now-Democratic mayoral nominee Zorhan Mamdani appeared on "The Late Show" on the eve of the Democratic rank-choice primary. (Screenshot/CBS)

"We won’t stand for it in this administration," said McLaughlin. "If you lay hands on an officer or impede their enforcement action, you will be arrested as just as we saw here."

Weeks later, as New York City released its ranked choice election results, representatives for the Department of Justice declined to say whether the agency was still investigating the incident or whether it was considering charges against Lander.

The DOJ has similarly declined to comment on whether it will file charges against Padilla, who was temporarily detained after interrupting a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on June 12.

DOJ DIRECTS US ATTORNEYS TO SEEK TO REVOKE CITIZENSHIP OF NATURALIZED AMERICANS OVER CRIME

Sen. Alex Padilla escorted

Sen. Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Padilla was pushed out of the room by the Secret Service and briefly arrested after trying to ask the secretary a question in the middle of her remarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A DOJ spokesperson replied via email to Fox News Digital’s inquiry about Padilla, saying, "No comment here."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics