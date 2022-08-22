NY prepares for major primary that will see at least 1 Dem House leader out of a job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political scene both in New York and in Congress itself will see a major shakeup on Tuesday, as two longtime Democratic House leaders face off in a primary race that will see one – if not both – of them out of office.

Thanks to a new districting map, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is running in his state's 12th District – instead of the redrawn version of his current 10th District – against incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., as well as challengers Suraj Patel and Ashmi Sheth. Nadler is the current chair of the House Judiciary Committee, while Maloney heads the House Oversight Committee.

Nadler commented on the impact of the race in a recent debate.

"Losing one committee chairman would be unfortunate for New York," he said. "Losing two committee chairmen would be catastrophic."

Nadler was first elected to Congress 30 years ago when he won a special election to replace 8th District Rep. Ted Weiss, D-N.Y., in 1992. He has led the House Judiciary Committee since 2019, and a period that saw him in a leadership role for both impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Last November, rumors swirled that Nadler might retire at the end of his current term, but those rumblings turned out to be premature as he looks to stay in Congress despite the redistricting.

Maloney also was first elected to Congress in 1992. She became the first woman to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee in 2019, following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and has also chaired the Joint Economic Committee.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will square off against Republican Mike Zumbluskas in November's general election.

Nadler's move away from the 10th District has also resulted in a contentious race, with multiple prominent Democrats seeking the now-vacant seat. A dozen candidates are vying for the party's nomination, including current 17th District Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., former federal prosecutor and House impeachment attorney Daniel Goldman, and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, D-N.Y. Ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio briefly campaigned, but withdrew from the race in July.