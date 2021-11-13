Retirement talk swirling around Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler may be concluding his nearly 30 years of congressional service at the end of his term in 2023, according to reports Saturday.

Fox News could not immediately reach Nadler for comment, but according to a Hill insider, Nadler has not decided whether he will seek re-election in 2022, reported the New York Post.

"People are wondering when he would decide to retire," the source said. "He has a fighting spirit but maybe now is the time to exit."

Nadler, 74, first took up his congressional seat in 1992, but with what some Democrats fear could be a challenging 2022 midterm election the long-time New York Representative may decide to pack it in.

The New York Democrat currently serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, one of the most powerful committee positions in Congress.

In a campaign address last month, Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to garner support for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race by telling voters the gubernatorial election would be a premonition of things to come for the Democratic Party.

McAuliffe lost to GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Her comments came just one week after the White House saw discouraging approval ratings in a Quinnipiac University survey, which found only 37% of Americans questioned said they approved of the job done by President Biden.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released this week found that Biden’s approval rating remains around 38 percent with his disapproval coming in at 59 percent from poll takers.

McAuliffe’s loss coupled with low approval of the White House has left some party officials reeling at what they fear could be another pendulum swing back across the political aisle.

Though Nadler is unlikely to face fierce competition in the 2022 midterm race if he decides to run again, the staunch Democrat may not want to continue the fight with the prospect of losing the House to the GOP.